Coronavirus: China on the mend helps world heal | DW News
China has reported no locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. The WHO says the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, now provides hope for the rest of the world. China did report 41 new cases of the virus imported from overseas. The new infections came mainly through students and expatriates who returned in recent days from the United States and Europe. The new cases have sparked fears of a second wave of the virus just as the country has started to recover from the initial outbreak.
