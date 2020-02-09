Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS

The number of people killed by the coronavirus has risen to 811.

That is more than the death toll during the SARS epidemic 17 years ago.

All but two of the deaths are in China, where criticism is growing over a shortage of medical supplies and the leadership’s handling of the crisis.

Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown is in Hong Kong with more on the political repercussions.

