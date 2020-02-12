Coronavirus: China’s once bustling cities come to a standstill

China has announced 97 more deaths from coronavirus.

That brings the total number of dead to at least 1,115 people, with more than 44,000 others infected.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing on how efforts to contain the outbreak have brought parts of the country to a standstill.

