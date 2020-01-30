Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus: China’s top down crisis management

53 mins ago

Richard Horton says isolating cities and millions of people is the ‘right response if you want to extinguish an epidemic.’ What is wrong is the ‘misinformation about the risks and the dangers and what people should do’, which could lead to civial unrest at some point.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment