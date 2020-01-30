Coronavirus: China’s top down crisis management

Richard Horton says isolating cities and millions of people is the ‘right response if you want to extinguish an epidemic.’ What is wrong is the ‘misinformation about the risks and the dangers and what people should do’, which could lead to civial unrest at some point.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en