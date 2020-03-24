Coronavirus : chloroquine should not be used “with the exception of severe cases in hospitals”

“The High Council of Public Health recommends not using this treatment with the exception of severe cases in hospitals, and only then after a collective decision among doctors, and under strict medical supervision. At this point, in the absence of conclusive data, the High Council has ruled out any prescription of this treatment for the general public, and any usage for cases which aren’t severe”, French Health Minister Olivier Véran said.

