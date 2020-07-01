Coronavirus clusters: Authorities work to contain localised outbreak in several European countries

As more borders begin to open up across Europe, some country’s are trying to contain localised outbreaks. As Euronews’ Evelyn Laverick reports, health authorities in Portugal and the UK are racing to try and contain Covid-19 clusters before they spread further.

