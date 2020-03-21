Coronavirus: Colombia prepares to enter quarantine

Colombia is set to enter a national lockdown that will prevent people from leaving their homes except for essential needs like food or medicine, on Tuesday.

The move will come a day after it closes its borders and stops international flights.

The country follows Argentina, whose government has also put the country under quarantine.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from the Colombian capital, Bogota.

