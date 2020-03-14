Coronavirus: Concerns rise over mental health impact of isolation

Several countries across continents are closing borders and major cities with millions of people are under lockdown.

Governments around the world are promoting “social distancing” as one of the ways to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading.

But health workers are urging governments to also look at the additional cost of exclusion and loneliness among the most vulnerable.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus