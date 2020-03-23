Coronavirus control: occupied West Bank crossings into Israel close

Tens of thousands of Palestinian workers are trapped in Israel after the military closed crossings with the occupied West Bank as part of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials have told the workers they will have to stay for at least a month, as the number of cases balloons in Israel.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports from West Jerusalem on the situation in the West Bank.

