Coronavirus could destroy 10 million US jobs, economists fear

In the United States, measures being imposed to stop the coronavirus are having a devastating impact on workers.

With the food, hospitality and entertainment industries being hit particularly hard, many American workers are taking to the internet to share their stories.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

