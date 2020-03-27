Coronavirus (COVID-19): Experts Answer Your Questions

You have sent us your COVID-19 questions. Tonight, they will be answered.

Join us at 20.00 CET with psychologist Dr Brock Chisholm, infectious disease physician Dr Isaac Bogoch, and pandemics expert Dr Mark Smolinski.

Watch the broadcast live on euronews.com/live and on our Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Ask