Coronavirus – Covid-19: France stages first train evacuation of virus patients

2 hours ago

France on March 26 carried out its first train evacuation of coronavirus patients from the hard-hit east of the country, which has registered over 1,300 hospital deaths in the fast-spiralling epidemic.

