Coronavirus – Covid-19: France steps up evacuations from packed hospitals

30 mins ago

France staged on March 29 its largest evacuation of coronavirus patients to date from hospitals in the hard-hit east, increasing efforts to free up intensive care units as officials brace for even more serious cases in the coming days.

