Coronavirus – Covid-19: French President Macron orders military to join virus fight

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced the launch of army Operation Resilience to provide support in the fight against Covid-19 along with ‘massive investments’ in the country’s public health system as France’s coronavirus death toll rose to 1,331 with 25,233 confirmed cases.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en