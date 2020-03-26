Share
Coronavirus – Covid-19: French President Macron orders military to join virus fight

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced the launch of army Operation Resilience to provide support in the fight against Covid-19 along with ‘massive investments’ in the country’s public health system as France’s coronavirus death toll rose to 1,331 with 25,233 confirmed cases.

