Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus – Covid-19: governments using location data to stem virus spead

about 1 hour ago

Over 1,5 billion people worldwide are now under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. With that comes increasing concerns about a potential abuse of power. Leila Choukroune, professor at the University of Portsmouth, tells us more.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment