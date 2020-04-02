Coronavirus – Covid-19: In Germany, 100,000 tests are done every day

Germany appears to be faring better than many of its European neighbours in its battle against the coronavirus. Europe’s biggest economy has so far managed to limit the number of deaths from Covid-19 to under 1,000, partly thanks to aggressive testing modelled on the South Korean approach. It has also avoided a strict lockdown like those in France, Italy or Spain. Report by Nick Spicer.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en