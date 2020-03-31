Coronavirus – Covid-19: millions of Nigerians enter lockdown

More than 20 million Nigerians on Monday went into lockdown in sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest city Lagos and the capital Abuja, as the continent struggles to curb the spread of coronavirus. FRANCE 24’s Sam Olukoya tells us more.

