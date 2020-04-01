Share
Coronavirus – Covid-19: museums around the world offer virtual visits

28 mins ago

Russia’s Hermitage Museum, Paris’s Louvre… many of the world’s biggest art galleries now offer virtual tours. Report by Eve Jackson, Gerome Vassilacos and Jennifer Ben Brahim.

