Coronavirus – Covid-19: panic buying as India begins national lockdown

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day lockdown of the world’s second most populous country on March 24, following China’s example to halt the spread of coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands across the world. Our correspondent Mandakini Gahlot tells us more.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en