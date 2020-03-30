Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus – Covid-19: Spain announces record 838 virus deaths in 24 hours

46 mins ago

Spain is entering its third week of lockdown. FRANCE 24’s Sarah Morris tells us more.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment