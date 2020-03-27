Share
Coronavirus – Covid-19: Trump says he has ‘much respect’ for Xi Jinping after call

China and the United States should ‘unite to fight’ the deadly coronavirus pandemic, President Xi Jinping said in a call with Donald Trump on March 27, as he called for the US to improve relations. Story by James Wilson.

