Coronavirus – Covid-19: US becomes country with most known cases in the world

US becomes country with most known cases in the world, meaning the country has surpassed China and Italy. President Trump however wants to restart the economy within three weeks. FRANCE 24’s Jessica Le Masurier tells us more.

