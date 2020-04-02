Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus – Covid-19: US emergency stockpile nearly empty

38 mins ago

The US government’s supply of masks, gloves and gowns is nearly gone. FRANCE 24’s Philip Turle tells us more about the situation in the country.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment