Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus – Covid-19: US unemployment figures hit new record high

42 mins ago

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. FRANCE 24’s Kethevane Gorjestani tells us more.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment