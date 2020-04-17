Coronavirus (COVID-19): Your Questions Answered

Still confused about when and how to wear masks? What is hydroxycholoroquine? And can you have COVID-19 twice?

There’s a lot of confusion about COVID-19 right now. Join us at 2 pm CET as we answer your questions with the help of immunology professor Luke O’Neill and co-director of Global Health Centre in the Graduate Institute, Dr Suerie Moon.

Join us at 2 pm CET as we answer your questions with the help of our panel of experts.

Watch the broadcast live on euronews.com/live and on our Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels