Coronavirus crisis exploited through ‘disaster capitalism’

As the world reacts to the coronavirus pandemic, analysts are warning of ways the crisis may be exploited – through so-called “disaster capitalism”.

Basic medical necessities – such as face masks, hand wash and sanitisers – are being sold at inflated prices online as demand soars.

And – while US authorities have struggled to make testing available – some private companies are said to be offering home tests for those who can pay.

There is also a growing concern of alleged “congressional insider trading” after two senators sold stocks following a White House briefing – before markets crashed.

Then there are fears governments might use the crisis to implement political agendas. China has already announced it will relax environmental supervision to try to boost its economy – and the US has tightened its border controls – yet again.

Sam Pizzigati, an associate fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies, talks to Al Jazeera.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus