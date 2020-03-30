Coronavirus crisis: Philippines’s heath system struggles as cases rise

As the Philippines reports more than 1,400 cases of coronavirus due to the pandemic sweeping the world, medical workers say front-line workers have died because of the lack of protective clothing.

The health department says it is doing its best supply equipment even as it struggles to cope with the rising number of infected patients.

Al Jazeera’s Barnaby Lo reports from Manila.

