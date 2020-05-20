-
Coronavirus crisis reopens Schengen debate for Romania, Croatia and Bulgaria
Long queues at borders have become a feature of travelling within the EU during the pandemic, but Romanian MEPs say it highlights the reality of travel from non-Schengen member states.
