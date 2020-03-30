Coronavirus crisis slows space exploration

Airlines and others in the transport industry are being severely disrupted by the coronavirus crisis.

It is also causing astronomical headaches for space travel, halting work, for example, on the US’s next manned mission to the Moon.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #Space