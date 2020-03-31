Coronavirus: critics slam Hungary’s sweeping emergency powers

Viktor Orban secured the right to rule by decree after his Fidesz party passed a law in parliament granting him open-ended extra powers to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The PM, who has gradually increased his power during his decade in office, has been often in conflict with the European Union, and rights organisation over his perceived erosion of democratic checks and balances and the rule of law. Catherine Nicholson tells us more.

