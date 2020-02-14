-
Coronavirus: Cruise ship passengers disembark in Cambodia
Passengers from a cruise ship turned away by four countries because of coronavirus fears have finally been allowed off in Cambodia.
The ship had been at sea for two weeks, and the 2,000 passengers and crew had been tested to see if they were carrying the virus when it arrived on Wednesday.
Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Sihanoukville where the ship arrived.
He says the Cambodian government is prepared to let passengers into the country, even if they were found to be infected with the virus.
