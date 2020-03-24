Share
Coronavirus: curfews in Senegal and Ivory Coast, lockdown in South Africa

46 mins ago

South Africa’s president on Monday said he was deploying the military onto the streets to help police enforce a nationwide lockdown, while Senegal and Ivory Coast both announced they were imposing a state of emergency to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

