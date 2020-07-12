Coronavirus curses a German meat-processing plant | Focus on Europe

Germany’s Tönnies slaughterhouse brought wealth to Rheda-Wiedenbrück; decorated sidewalks, renovated buildings – new athletic facilities. But since the corona outbreak in the meat factory, the city is in an uproar.

