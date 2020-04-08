Coronavirus deals French economy worst hit since World War II

The French central bank has estimated that the economy shrank by 6 percent in the first three months of the year – the biggest drop since 1945. If confirmed in official figures later this month, it would mean that France has slumped into recession due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Bank of France said economic activity slumped by a third in the second half of March, as lockdown measures went into effect.

