Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits ‘shortcomings’

Hong Kong has reported its first death from the coronavirus – the second one from the illness outside of mainland China.

On Monday, Hong Kong closed 10 of its 13 borders with mainland China, in a bid to stop the spread.

But medical workers have been demanding that the border be completely shut.

So far, Hong Kong has confirmed 14 cases of the virus.

Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown joins us live from Hong Kong for the latest updates.

