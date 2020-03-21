Coronavirus death toll in UK rising faster than in Italy | DW News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the closure of all UK pubs, restaurants, cinemas and gyms as part of coronavirus containment measures. Britain has almost 4,000 confirmed cases. But the real number could be much higher as testing has been limited. Government scientists say the virus is spreading quickly across London and many people have ignored advice to stay home.

