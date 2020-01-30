Share
Coronavirus death toll rises to 170 as nations accelerate China evacuations

50 mins ago

Hundreds of foreign evacuees from the Chinese city of Wuhan entered quarantine on Thursday as deaths from a fast-spreading virus rose to 170 and markets shuddered at the impact of an inevitable big hit to the world’s No. 2 economy.

