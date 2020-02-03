Coronavirus death toll spikes to over 360 in China, exceeding SARS fatalities

China’s death toll from a new coronavirus jumped above 360 on Monday, surpassing the number of fatalities from its SARS crisis two decades ago, with dozens of people dying in the epicentre’s quarantined ground zero.

