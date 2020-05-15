-
Coronavirus: What’s happening across the world – correspondents report | DW News - 1 day ago
-
This $130 Box Could Transform Covid-19 Care - 1 day ago
-
Autopsies reveal: Coronavirus is more than a lung infection | COVID-19 Special - 1 day ago
-
Mark Ruffalo is making movies from an Airbnb?! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 1 day ago
-
How Miranda found her inner Miranda | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 1 day ago
-
Will Ferrell shows his testicles… | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 1 day ago
-
Normal People stars shock by weird viral fame | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 1 day ago
-
June deadline for tests in all England care homes – Coronavirus Covid-19 Update 🔴 @BBC News – BBC - 1 day ago
-
What Covid-19 Revealed About Our Meat Supply - 1 day ago
-
Conspiracy protesters trouble Germany | DW News - 1 day ago
Coronavirus death toll supasses 300,000 +++ Bolivian protesters defy lockdown orders | Corona update
The latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic:
– The Johns Hopkins university says the global death toll has topped 300,000. There are more than 4.4 million confirmed cases worldwide.
– South Sudan has registered its first death from the coronavirus.
– Slovenia has called an official end to its pandemic – becoming the first European country to do so.
– After a two-month shutdown, restaurants, cafes and bars are reopening in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales.
– People in central Bolivia in South America have defied shutdown orders to protest against coronavirus restrictions. The country’s been under lockdown since mid-March and many residents want it relaxed. They’re calling on authorities to provide more water and food. There have been over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Bolivia, and around 140 deaths.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronaUpdate