Coronavirus death toll supasses 300,000 +++ Bolivian protesters defy lockdown orders | Corona update

The latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic:

– The Johns Hopkins university says the global death toll has topped 300,000. There are more than 4.4 million confirmed cases worldwide.

– South Sudan has registered its first death from the coronavirus.

– Slovenia has called an official end to its pandemic – becoming the first European country to do so.

– After a two-month shutdown, restaurants, cafes and bars are reopening in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales.

– People in central Bolivia in South America have defied shutdown orders to protest against coronavirus restrictions. The country’s been under lockdown since mid-March and many residents want it relaxed. They’re calling on authorities to provide more water and food. There have been over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Bolivia, and around 140 deaths.

