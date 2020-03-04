Coronavirus deaths in Italy at 79, China cases slow

A total of 79 people in Italy have died from the coronavirus, which means the country has overtaken Iran to record the highest death toll outside of China.

And countries across Europe are scrambling to contain the virus, with the aviation industry taking a hard hit.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusItaly #Italy