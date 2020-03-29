Coronavirus deaths jump by 756 in Italy as total toll reaches 10,779

Italian authorities said Sunday they would extend a month-long lockdown to stem the coronavirus pandemic, as the death toll in the country reached 10,779 after the number of fatalities rose by 756 in 24 hours.

