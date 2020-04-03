Coronavirus deaths reach more than 30,000 in Europe

As the number of deaths rises to more than 30,000 in Italy, Spain, France and Germany due to efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, much of Western Europe’s hospitals are struggling to cope.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the European Union should come up with an economic “Marshall Plan”. But states within the EU in disagreement over contributions.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #COVID19