Coronavirus deaths soar in Italy as UK adds restrictions

European countries such as Italy and Spain are struggling to stem new coronavirus infections, despite unprecedented lockdowns.

Now the United Kingdom has ordered the closure of cafes, pubs, gyms and other businesses.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from London.

