Coronavirus: Disease ‘not done’, Hancock – Covid-19 Government Briefing 🔴 – BBC
What did we learn from today’s UK briefing?
Today’s government press conference was led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who was joined by Prof John Newton, the co-ordinator for the national testing programme.
Here’s what they told us:
Anyone who has any of the three core symptoms of coronavirus – a persistent cough, fever, or a loss or change of sense of smell or taste – should get a test by going to the NHS website or dialling 119.
Dentistry will resume next week.
The government felt it could make a small change on the shielding advice because of the reduction in the rate of infection. But shielders must still remain socially distant from everyone, apart from those in their household, and continue to follow advice.
Evidence so far suggests people are complying when asked to isolate by contact tracers as part of the track and trace scheme.
