Coronavirus: Do not move gatherings indoors, Boris Johnson – Covid-19 Government Briefing 🔴 BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV

🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

Today’s government press conference was led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, joined by Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, and Sir Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK government. Follow the story 👉 https://bbc.in/2Ax70k3

Here’s a round-up of the coronavirus-related stories coming out of the UK today:

Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed plans to force almost all arrivals to the UK to isolate for 14 days – with fines of up to £1,000 for those who don’t comply.

All schools in Wales will reopen on 29 June, but with staggered class times to ensure only a third of pupils are in school at any one time.

The PM has promised all coronavirus tests will be turned around within 24 hours by the end of June

Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed over the government’s handling of coronavirus at Prime Minister’s Questions.

In Scotland more people have now died with coronavirus in care homes than in the country’s hospitals.

A contact tracer working on the NHS Test and Trace coronavirus scheme says she has not been asked to speak to anyone since beginning work last week.

BBC News Live | Coronavirus Press Conference | UK Government Daily Press Briefing | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.