Coronavirus: Doctor warns of ‘incoming disaster’ in Gaza

The Gaza Health Ministry in Gaza has warned the region is not equipped for a large scale outbreak due to an acute shortage of medicine, equipment, and doctors.

There have been seven new cases of COVID-19 in the besieged Gaza Strip, raising the number of infections to nine.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reports.

