Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus: Doctor warns of ‘incoming disaster’ in Gaza

16 mins ago

The Gaza Health Ministry in Gaza has warned the region is not equipped for a large scale outbreak due to an acute shortage of medicine, equipment, and doctors.
There have been seven new cases of COVID-19 in the besieged Gaza Strip, raising the number of infections to nine.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #Palestine #Gaza

Leave a Comment