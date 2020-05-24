-
Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings new allegations – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC
It’s Sunday 24 May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings ‘made second lockdown trip’
The prime minister’s chief aide Dominic Cummings is facing fresh allegations that he breached lockdown rules.
He and the government had said he acted “reasonably and legally” by driving from London to County Durham while his wife had coronavirus symptoms.
The Observer and Sunday Mirror are now reporting he was seen in the North East on two more occasions, after recovering from his own Covid-19 symptoms and returning to work in London.
No 10 said the story is “inaccurate”.
