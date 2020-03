Coronavirus: Economic issues need to be tackled properly to avoid permanent damage

‘Small business need to be helped straight away’ in Italy warns Science Po’s Francesco Saraceno. Small businesses need liquidity to survirve for a few months, it is not a question of ‘losing business forever’.

