Coronavirus: Education dominates UK briefing on Covid-19 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

UK briefing amid row over schools reopening.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson leads today’s government briefing with the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. He is joined by Dr Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer for England.

It comes as Anne Longfield, the children’s commissioner for England, says the government and unions should “stop squabbling and agree a plan” to reopen schools safely.

