-
China launches a mass testing campaign after new cases emerge - 2 hours ago
-
Class of 2020: Graduating in the time of coronavirus - 2 hours ago
-
In the UK, popular beaches are still mostly empty - 2 hours ago
-
Coronavirus splits village on border between Germany and Denmark | Focus on Europe - 3 hours ago
-
Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga arrested in France - 15 hours ago
-
Pandemic hits Ukraine’s surrogate birthing industry - 16 hours ago
-
Can apps put coronavirus in check? | Inside Story - 16 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Education dominates UK briefing on Covid-19 🔴 @BBC News – BBC - 18 hours ago
-
Italy to reopen for tourists after strict coronavirus lockdown | DW News - 19 hours ago
-
US sees biggest food price rises in 46 years - 20 hours ago
Coronavirus: Education dominates UK briefing on Covid-19 🔴 @BBC News – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 for BBC News breaking news UK 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus UK latest news 👉 https://bbc.in/2Vetu1a
🔘 Follow UK news updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
UK briefing amid row over schools reopening.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson leads today’s government briefing with the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. He is joined by Dr Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer for England.
It comes as Anne Longfield, the children’s commissioner for England, says the government and unions should “stop squabbling and agree a plan” to reopen schools safely.
BBC News Live | Coronavirus Press Conference | UK Government Daily Press Briefing | BBC
#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.