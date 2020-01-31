Coronavirus emergency: is it safe to fly people back from Wuhan? | Question Time – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

“Is it really safe to fly anyone out of Wuhan, back to the UK, given the severity of the coronavirus?”

Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Buxton. On the panel: James Cleverly MP, chairman of the Conservative party, Conservative; Sarah Jones MP, shadow housing minister, Labour; Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union; Sacha Lord, cocreator of the Parklife Festival and the Warehouse Project and Greater Manchester’s night time economy adviser; and comedian, writer and political commentator, Geoff Norcott.

Question Time | 31.1.20 | BBC

